Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.17. Highway shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 9,692 shares.

Highway Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 11.19%.

Highway Announces Dividend

Highway Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.