Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.17. Highway shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 9,692 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 11.19%.
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
