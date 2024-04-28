Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

SMCO opened at $22.58 on Friday. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.97.

About Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

