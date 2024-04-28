Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.1-38.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.51 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.100 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.34. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.