Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.11

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and traded as low as $17.95. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 1,867 shares traded.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.
Insider Activity
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile
for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.
