Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 2.4 %

HSON opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned about 2.94% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.