IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,263 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,564,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

