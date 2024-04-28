IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,207.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 146,819 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,747,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 777.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 113,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.