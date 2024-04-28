IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

