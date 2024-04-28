Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 719 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,338.20, for a total value of $962,165.80.

On Friday, April 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,482 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.09, for a total value of $3,023,299.38.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,967 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.20, for a total value of $2,866,312.40.

On Friday, April 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total value of $7,449,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total value of $7,289,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total value of $7,687,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,282.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,351.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,733.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,566,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,118,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

