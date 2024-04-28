Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $206,507,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 163.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,924,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $216,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $69.60. 3,761,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

