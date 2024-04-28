Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 166.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,280 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CLS shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Celestica Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,659. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.