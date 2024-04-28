Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,425,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,821,344. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average is $150.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

