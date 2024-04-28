Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,400 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.71. 1,994,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.13.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

