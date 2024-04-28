Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352,894 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,349,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,144,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,718,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 110,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

IVR stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $416.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.69%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

