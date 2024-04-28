Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.1% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 583.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.55 on Friday, hitting $431.00. 41,874,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,550,872. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $315.05 and a one year high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.40.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

