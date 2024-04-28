Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Raised by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,684.1% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

