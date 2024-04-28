Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.