iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Dohj LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dohj LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,057 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

