iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 257,098 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

