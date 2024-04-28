iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,200,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,013,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $279.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

