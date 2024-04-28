iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

