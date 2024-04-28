iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 136.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dohj LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,061. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.