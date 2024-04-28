iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,259,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 1,523,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,155. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

