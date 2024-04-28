iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.76% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $71,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $163,207,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

