Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.36

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.36 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 67.88 ($0.84). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.82), with a volume of 111,425 shares changing hands.

Jarvis Securities Stock Up 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.52 million, a PE ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Jarvis Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is 9,166.67%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

