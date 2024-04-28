JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $12.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HTLD. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.75 million, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

