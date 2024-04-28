JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $123.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after buying an additional 371,721 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,073,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

