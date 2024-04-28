Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.55.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,602. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after buying an additional 137,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,655,000 after purchasing an additional 502,673 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

