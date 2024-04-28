Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of KAMN opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 69.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 127.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 174.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

