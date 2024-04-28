KeyCorp Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,137.12.

NYSE CMG opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,199.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,822.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,430.22. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

