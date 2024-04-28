Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian cut Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.88.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$20.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

