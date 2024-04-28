Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KEX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 783,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,994 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $765,839.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $4,932,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

