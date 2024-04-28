Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,306 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,367 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,932,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,776 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,005,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,508,000 after buying an additional 885,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,240,000 after buying an additional 775,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

