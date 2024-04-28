L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $12.70-$13.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.700-13.050 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $214.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.44. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

