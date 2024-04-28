Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Up 209.1% in April

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Li Ning Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGY opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $181.72.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

