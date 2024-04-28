Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $248.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.82.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $262.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.58. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $206.69 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

