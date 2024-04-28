Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $364.70 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.96.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

