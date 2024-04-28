LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17, RTT News reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,825. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

