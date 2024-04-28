MARBLEX (MBX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $96.68 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,814,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,809,048 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,814,127 with 118,809,048.27572227 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.8329225 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,194,719.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

