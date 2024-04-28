Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $8.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.11%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

