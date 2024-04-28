Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as low as $4.17. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 3,343 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.