Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 17,686 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kodiak Sciences worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 252,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

