Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaia were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia Trading Down 1.5 %

Gaia stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gaia

Gaia Profile

(Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.