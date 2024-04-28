Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,534 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 369,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,271. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

