Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $38,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.99. 857,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,033. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.20 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

