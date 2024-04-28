Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 65,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $197.95. 1,783,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

