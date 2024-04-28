Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $76.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Get Masco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after acquiring an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.