MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.09.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

