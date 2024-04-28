MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31. MDA has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.64.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.18. MDA had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of C$205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.30 million. Equities analysts expect that MDA will post 0.6595552 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total value of C$1,500,660.00. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

