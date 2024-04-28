Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

SHW stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.45. 1,820,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.05 and a 200-day moving average of $299.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

